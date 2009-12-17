Electronics Production | December 17, 2009
Flextronics seeks to merge customer and own AVL
Like any other EMS-provider, Flextronics looks to keep the list of suppliers it has to deal with to a minimum - if possible.
As EMS-provider, Flextronics has to deal with different AVLs (approved vendor list) from all its customers. In Flextronics' case, the number of suppliers goes into the thousands. However, the bigger the list of suppliers, the more difficult it gets to keep control. "We get so many wide-ranging AVLs, the number of suppliers overall that we deal with is significant", Bob Cusick, Flextronics’ chief procurement officer, is cited in an article from purchasing.com in saying.
The EMS-provider therefore tries to merge different AVLs as much as possible – thus reducing the number of suppliers it actually has to deal with. Flextronics places around 90% of all purchasing orders with just 10% of its supplier base, the article continues in saying. "Our total number of suppliers has not been reduced, but the number of suppliers that make up 90% of our total has been", Mr Cusick told purchasing.com
The EMS-provider therefore tries to merge different AVLs as much as possible – thus reducing the number of suppliers it actually has to deal with. Flextronics places around 90% of all purchasing orders with just 10% of its supplier base, the article continues in saying. "Our total number of suppliers has not been reduced, but the number of suppliers that make up 90% of our total has been", Mr Cusick told purchasing.com
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments