Schweizer electronic with new Head of Sales

Christian Rössle, currently head of marketing at German PCB mnaufacturer Schweizer Electronic, will also take on the responsibility of head of sales from January 1, 2010.

The current head of sales Ivar Johansson will be leaving the company for personal reasons at the end of the year and has accepted a new challenge in Japan, the PCB manufacturer announced. Mr. Rössle has been working in Sales & Marketing for automotive, industrial, consumer and telecommunications applications for more than 14 years - and helpd post at Siemens, Infineon and Qimonda before.