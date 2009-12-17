Pegatron seeking manufacturing orders

After the recent Asustek announcement that it would spin-off its manufacturing arm, Pegatron is now looking for manufacturing orders from Acer, Dell or MSI.

Pegatron is looking for manufacturing orders from Acer, Dell and others, reports DigiTimes. Howeber, Acer e.g. is said to wait for Asustek’s share in Pegatron to fall below 15% (is to be close to 25% after the spin-off), before placing any outsourcing volumes.



Asustek in turn is rumoured to increase its outsourcing volumes it has already placed with EMS-giant Foxconn in 2010 – to above 30%, the report continues.