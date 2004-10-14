EMS Village at Electronica

This year's edition of electronica in Munich marks the second time that the team comprising electronica and "Elektronik Praxis" is organizing the EMS Village with the support of the German industry associations FED and ZVEI.

Following its successful premiere at Productronica 2003, this platform gives CEM (contract electronics manufacturer), EMS (electronics manufacturing service), provider and ODM (original design manufacturer) professionals an opportunity to showcase this increasingly important discipline. The EMS Village will give you a comprehensive look at the market for contract manufacturing, its advantages for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and end-to-end solutions. The EMS Village is a central gathering for this sector in Hall B1 of the Munich International Fair. Other suppliers of EMS services and PCBs can also be found in Halls B1 and C1.



Exhibitors in the EMS Village

AEMtec GmbH

Beate Smyczek KG

BMK Professional Electronics

dbTec Electronics GmbH

DELTEC Automotive GmbH & Co.KG

FED Fachverband

HASEC-Elktronik GmbH

IMI

Kristensen GmbH

Mair Elektronik GmbH

Speedy-tech Electronics

Zollner Elektronik AG