Dell to spend $120 mln on transfer to Foxconn

US based PC manufacturer Dell will spend up to $ 120 million with the trensfer of its polish plant to the EMS provider Foxconn.

Dell “will incur combined, pretax organizational-effectiveness expenses” with the transition, according to bizjournals.com.



Dell aims to make its manufacturing operations more efficient and believes that outsourcing of the production of desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems to Foxconn will help to achieve that goal.



Dell employees in Łódź will continue in their roles when Foxconn assumes management of the operation.