Sanyo to hire in Hungary

The Japanese electronics giant Sanyo is set to hire additional staff at its Hungarian unit during 2010.

Sanyo Hungary Kft is reportedly looking to hire an additional 440 employees for its manufacturing facility in Dorog, bbj-online states. The hirings are scheduled for next year. The additional employees are to expected to work in the new solar-panel production that the unit has set up (scheduled to start production in 2010).