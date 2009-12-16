Philips to optimise supply chains for its TV-business

The Dutch electronics company Philips plans further steps to improve its TV business and expects to post a break-even result in 2010.

Philips will continue to intensify its strategic partnerships with LG Display, Sharp and TPV, the company announced before its meeting with investors and financial analysts today. The company also plans to optimise its supply chains in Poland, Brazil and China.



Philips expects that its TV business will post at least a break-even result in 2010.