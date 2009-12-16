Leoni takes production of mechatronic components ‘in-house’

The German cable systems manufacturer Leoni now partially brings the manufacturing of mechatronic components – currently outsourced to sub-contractors – back 'in-house'.

In its new Components business unit within the WSD organisation, Leoni produces above all electromechanical and mechatronic components for cars and commercial vehicles. Although Leoni already sold such components for many years together with its own cable harnesses and wiring systems, frequently also developing them itself, they were externally produced up to now - something on which WSD spent 20% to 30% of its total annual purchasing volume.



Leoni makes these components in a production area that was set up for an eight-digit amount at its existing plant in Arad, Romania. It has three production lines, parts of which are fully automated. The Components business unit meanwhile employs more than 90 people.



The first customers for these new products include GM, BMW, Mercedes and DAF. The new Opel Astra, for example, has a central safety component as well as two fuse and relay boxes that protect the wiring system, likewise made by Leoni, against short circuits and over-current.