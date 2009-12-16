Corelis expands to Europe

Corelis has appointed a new business unit under the name Corelis Europe to directly handle all business operations in the European market.

Corelis Europe is based in Germany and is led by Andreas Bayer. Mr. Bayer has led A.R. Bayer DSP Systeme GmbH for the past 15 years concentrating on custom DSP and FPGA design services for the telecom, industrial, and medical industries.



Ryan Jones, Senior Technical Marketing Engineer at Corelis explains, “Andreas brings a tremendous amount of experience and leadership in the electronic design industry. His talents represent an ideal fit to strengthen Corelis’ reputation in Europe.”



In addition to handling the existing European distribution channels already established by Corelis, Mr. Bayer will be responsible for setting up local sales, marketing, and customer service departments within the new organization. Corelis Europe will provide full capabilities to handle all existing Corelis products and services.