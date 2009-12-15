Sanmina-SCI's Thailand facility with Nadcap certification

The production facility of EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI in Pathum Thani (Thailand) is the third facility - after Huntsville (USA) and Gunzenhausen (Germany) - that has the Nadcap (National Aerospace & Defense Contract Accreditation Program) certification.

"The Nadcap certification signifies that our Pathum Thani facility complies with all requirements for electronics manufacturing and special processes, and is a significant accomplishment for our Thailand operations as well as our defense and aerospace organization," said CT Chua, Executive Vice President of South Asia Pacific Operations, Sanmina-SCI.