AT&S names new Chairman

Andreas Gerstenmayer will take over the position of Chairman of the AT&S Management Board on 1 February 2010. Dr. Harald Sommerer will resign from the Management Board end of January 2010.

In today’s meeting, the AT&S Supervisory Board decided that Diplom-Ingenieur Andreas Gerstenmayer (44) will take over the position of Chairman of the Management Board as per 1 February 2010. He will succeed Dr. Harald Sommerer who has been Member of the Management Board of AT&S since September 1997 and who will resign from the Board end of January.



Mr Gerstenmayer studied mechanical engineering at the FH Rosenheim. Following a successful career within Siemens Group he became partner of Focuson Business Consulting GmbH.