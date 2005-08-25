Electronics Production | August 25, 2005
Industrial Sector remain stable
According to IMS Research latest report, the industrial sector is one offering highly consistent growth for semiconductor suppliers. While it does not benefit from the hype and glamour of other higher technology sectors (such as wireless and digital consumer), neither does it suffer from the extremes of the "boom and bust" cycle associated with the semiconductor industry in general.
While industrial is steady and dependable, it is also exceptionally fragmented; high volume opportunities are limited, applications are extremely diverse and a significant proportion of the market is supplied via distributors, resellers and agents. This makes it one of the hardest sectors for semiconductor suppliers to effectively target their resource at and expertise on and is why it has so often been dismissed in the past. However, IMS Research estimates that semiconductor revenues in the industrial sector totalled almost $20 billion in 2004, indicating that the opportunity in this sector should in no way be over-looked by suppliers. Texas Instruments was the largest supplier of industrial semiconductors in 2004, ahead of STMicroelectronics and Toshiba.
Broadly speaking, the industrial sector can be segmented into ten different application areas: Automation (e.g. PLCs, embedded computer boards, industrial PCs), Drives (AC/DC drives and motion controllers), Environment, Building Control & HVAC (boilers, pumps, lighting, meters), EPOS,EFT & Automatic ID (smart cards, card readers, EFT, EPOS), Fire/Security (fire alarms, intruder alarms, CCTV, access control), Instrumentation, Test & Measurement (lab equipment, oscilloscopes, test equipment), Medical (imaging, home health, cardiac rhythm management, hearing), Power/Energy (power supplies, renewable energy), Transportation (trucks, buses, construction, agriculture, fork lifts), Other (vending machines, ticket machines, catering equipment, robotics, TV broadcast).
Across these ten sub-sectors, IMS Research has identified 150 different equipment types in the industrial sector and has established that just 20 of them are forecast to account for almost half the total semiconductor revenue growth over the period 2004 to 2010. Colin Barnden, Senior Analyst and report author commented "Success in the industrial sector is highly dependant on understanding which are the 'key applications' and acting on them before your competitors do. Targeting applications with a large TAM but which are slow growth/no growth areas is a bad long term strategy, while targeting applications which have both limited size and no growth could be career limiting".
IMS Research is a specialist supplier of market research and consultancy services on global electronics markets. Information from IMS Research is used by major companies worldwide to assess market trends, solve marketing problems, and improve the efficiency of their businesses. IMS Research is an international company, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and is supported by headquarters in Wellingborough, UK and an office in Austin, Texas. IMS Research's semiconductor research group publishes detailed analyses of new and emerging applications in the semiconductor industry.
Broadly speaking, the industrial sector can be segmented into ten different application areas: Automation (e.g. PLCs, embedded computer boards, industrial PCs), Drives (AC/DC drives and motion controllers), Environment, Building Control & HVAC (boilers, pumps, lighting, meters), EPOS,EFT & Automatic ID (smart cards, card readers, EFT, EPOS), Fire/Security (fire alarms, intruder alarms, CCTV, access control), Instrumentation, Test & Measurement (lab equipment, oscilloscopes, test equipment), Medical (imaging, home health, cardiac rhythm management, hearing), Power/Energy (power supplies, renewable energy), Transportation (trucks, buses, construction, agriculture, fork lifts), Other (vending machines, ticket machines, catering equipment, robotics, TV broadcast).
Across these ten sub-sectors, IMS Research has identified 150 different equipment types in the industrial sector and has established that just 20 of them are forecast to account for almost half the total semiconductor revenue growth over the period 2004 to 2010. Colin Barnden, Senior Analyst and report author commented "Success in the industrial sector is highly dependant on understanding which are the 'key applications' and acting on them before your competitors do. Targeting applications with a large TAM but which are slow growth/no growth areas is a bad long term strategy, while targeting applications which have both limited size and no growth could be career limiting".
IMS Research is a specialist supplier of market research and consultancy services on global electronics markets. Information from IMS Research is used by major companies worldwide to assess market trends, solve marketing problems, and improve the efficiency of their businesses. IMS Research is an international company, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and is supported by headquarters in Wellingborough, UK and an office in Austin, Texas. IMS Research's semiconductor research group publishes detailed analyses of new and emerging applications in the semiconductor industry.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments