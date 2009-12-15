Elcoteq Monterrey Received the C-TPAT Certificate

C-TPAT Certification was awarded to Elcoteq Monterrey plant in Mexico. All requirements were complied with.

As a company Elcoteq Monterrey guarantees a secure and efficient supply chain of products backed up by the solid security systems and integrity. C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) is a security certification in North America. It is an initiative developed to promote the voluntary relationship between government and industry to improve the international supply chains and homeland security.



C-TPAT recognizes that United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) can provide the highest level of security cargo through close cooperation with the handlers of supply chains, i.e. importers, carriers, brokers, custom brokers and manufacturers. It offers trade-oriented businesses the opportunity to actively participate in the war against terrorism and its focus on strengthening supply chain security.