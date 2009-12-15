Sanmina, HP & others sued over patent infringement

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI, HP and other companies have been sued by Ring Technology Enterprises over an alleged patent infringement.

Sanmina-SCI, HP, Dell, Samsung – the list of companies being sued is long. As many as 13 different companies are named in the filing, reports TG Daily. Ring Technologies Enterprises apparently sees one of their patents – Methods and Apparatus for Improved Memory Access – infringed and is now asking for a jury trial.