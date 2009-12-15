Man tried to bribe guards at Elcoteq, Pécs

A man was arrested after he tried to bribe the guards at Elcoteq's facility in Pécs, Hungary.

The man tried to bribe the guards at the facility in exchange for information about Elcoteq's business activities in Pécs. He apparently was mostly interested in information that concerned transport schedules and goods produced. However, the guards informed the head of security at Elcoteq in Pécs and the local police who was able to arrest the man.



The Pécs facility has already being the target of thieves in the past. Two years ago, thieves stole a shipment of mobile phones worth half a billion of Hungarian Forinth (around €1.8 million), MTI reports. The local police was able to make arrest and the people involved went to court.