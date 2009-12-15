TI with 20 weeks lead times

Texas Instruments said last week that the company is having problems with lead-time.

Texas Instruments is currently having very long lead-times across a number of product sectors. During a analyst conference the company said 'Supply definitely remains constrained', reports David Manners for Electronics Weekly. The company lost a lot of employees this year, more than any other company in the chip industry.



Currently Texas Instruments lead time stretches past 20 weeks, especially on DSP's, TPS Series of converters as well on the SN74 logic series, according to 247components electronics industry update.