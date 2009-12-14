Leab to close sales office

Sweden based EMS provider Leab Group is concentrating all its sales to its factories in Sweden.

“In essence, the change depends on a more focused approach in which Leab Group will concentrate on bigger but fewer customers. In order to manage larger customer accounts in a better way, we simply need to sit close to the reality. Therefore, we reinforce the sales function in our Lövånger factory while we cut back at our sales office in Kungsbacka”, says Leab CEO Martin Linder. The decision does not affect Leab's service and logistics center in Kungsbacka, where business continues as before.



Leab Electronics' subsidiary in Järlåsa, Sweden will not change much. “Customer Responsibility for customers who only have manufacturing operations in Järlåsa will continue to remain at the Järlåsa plant”, Martin Lindner says. “The subsidiary may, however, have a more explicit responsibility for new introductions of smaller customers”, Martin Linder concludes.