Kontron to use Mentor's HyperLynx Power Integrity Solution

Kontron, headquartered in Eching, Germany, has expanded its Expedition Enterprise PCB installation from Mentor Graphics, with worldwide usage of the Mentor Graphics HyperLynx solution for signal and power integrity.

Kontron selected the HyperLynx signal and power integrity product for its accurate analysis and simulation capabilities, ease-of-use, and quick setup time, ideal for today’s high-performance/density/pin-count ICs that require multiple PCB power and ground structures.



Combined with the Expedition Enterprise platform and the Mentor Graphics DMS (Data Management System), the HyperLynx product formulates a comprehensive solution for high-performance electronic product design that reduces design cycle times, prototypes, manufacturing re-spins and overall product performance and development costs.



Kontron first tested the HyperLynx solution in their German and Canadian offices on an embedded ATX dual Xeon server motherboard prior to its decision of worldwide adoption.