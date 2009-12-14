OK names new Director for Europe

In a bid to further consolidate the business, OK International has appointed Rick Nuttall as its new Electronics Assembly Products (EAP) Director for Europe.

In his new role at OK International, Rick Nuttall will be responsible for leading the European Sales Team through the industry recovery and beyond. In this capacity, the new EAP Director will oversee sales in key European territories including the UK, France & the Mediterranean, Germany, Eastern & Northern Europe, and Italy. Mr Nuttall will also assume direct management responsibilities for Italy, drawing on his most recent experience as OK International European Channel Manager. Having worked at OK International since 1993, Rick Nuttall is a longstanding and experienced team member well poised to drive escalating customer demand in Europe.



Commenting on his new role, Mr Nuttall explains: “I’m delighted to embark on this new challenge, particularly at such an exciting time for OK International. The industry as a whole is extremely positive about prospects for 2010 and this goes double at OK International since continued innovation means that customer demand is rising extremely rapidly as the recovery kicks in. I’m confident that 2010 will be a positive year for us and our customers; I’m looking forward to driving the success of our Electronics Assembly Products with the help of a highly experienced and talented team.”