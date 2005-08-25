More Eurodis<br> buyouts announced

According to German Online News Media channel-e, Eurodis Electronics Schweiz AG and Eurodis Electronics GmbH in Austria have closed two separate agreements with mother company Eurodis Electron PLC for management buyouts.

The Management Buy Out of Eurodis Electronics Schweiz AG in Regensdorf has successfully been completed. A new name for the company will be announced within the next few days. According to channel-e, Hanspeter Zaugg and Marc Hunziker will take control over the Swiss operation.



Austrian Eurodis Electronics GmbH in Vienna has also been bought out from its mother company Eurodis Electron PLC. The new company name is Ineltro Electronics GmbH and has currently 17 employees.