Beckhoff establishes subsidiary in Norway

On 15th September 2009, Beckhoff opened Beckhoff Automation AS in Tønsberg, Norway. Together with its subsidiaries in Sweden, Finland and Denmark, Beckhoff now has a comprehensive distribution network within the northern European market.

Beckhoff is represented worldwide in over 60 countries by 23 subsidiaries and distributors. Further branch offices and distribution partners are currently being established.



Beckhoff Automation has been represented in the Norwegian market since 1998. After an initial collaboration with a distributor, Beckhoff’s Swedish branch office has looked after customers in Norway in recent years. “The positive business development, however, made it necessary for us to have a local presence,” said Einar Bråthen, Managing Director of Beckhoff Norway, explaining the reason for the founding of an own branch office. “This way we are closer to our customers and can react promptly. Accordingly, our customers have accepted this step positively.”



A market with high growth potential

Beckhoff has achieved stable growth in the Norwegian market in recent years. “We think that we can expand into new market segments with the founding of the Norwegian subsidiary,” says Jan Hendrik Breitenstein, Area Sales Manager of the German headquarters of Beckhoff Automation.



“We already have very good references in Norway on which we can build – in the energy supply industry, the oil and gas sectors, water and waste management, building automation, traffic management and robotics. We expect considerable growth potential here with our PC-based control philosophy. In addition, Norwegian customers are very receptive to innovative technology,” states Einar Bråthen.