Videoton revenue down 10-12%

Hungary based EMS provider said its revenue for 2009 will drop up to 12 percent in comparison with last year.

Videoton expects to close 2009 with revenue of about 293 million Euros (HUF 80 billion). This is 10%-12% less than in 2008, according to MTI-Econews. Videoton employs about 8000 people and recently added another 800 at its cable manufacturing unit in Ukraine.