Nokia’s decision to impact EMS-providers

Nokia’s decision to curb production at its manufacturing facility in Salo, Finland will impact its EMS-partners negatively.

Nokia had already announced in 2009 that it would not outsource production to its EMS-partners – especially if the company’s own manufacturing capacities were not utilised to 100%.



Early this month, Nokia predicted a recovery for the mobile phone market and that global mobile phone unit sales would increase by 10% in 2010. The company’s EMS-partners – main suppliers are Foxconn, Elcoteq, Jabil and BYD – were most likely looking for some outsourcing business from the Finnish mobile phone giant. After announcing the temporary layoffs at the manufacturing unit in Salo, this seems very unlikely.