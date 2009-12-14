Leoni to close in Portugal and Poland

The German automotive supplier Leoni will close its manufacturing plant in Viana (Portugal) and one of its facilities in Poland.

"We close the relatively large Viana facility in Portugal with 600 employees," told CEO Klaus Probst the German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. The company plans to save around €10 - €15 million per year following the closure, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2010. "However, as a consequence, Leoni will add two to three times as many jobs in Morocco, Tunisia and Egypt", the article continued in saying.



The cable manufacturer also announced that it will close one of its Polish manufacturing units next year. However, it was not specified which of the units and when.