Nokia to establish new center in India

Nokia announced today that it plans to open a Global Networks Operation Center in India by the end of the year, underscoring its commitment to one of the world's fastest-growing telecommunications markets.

The center will perform network operation tasks primarily for selected operators in the Asia Pacific region as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa as part of Nokia's managed services offering. The location of the site, which will initially employ up to 100 people, will be unveiled at a later date.



It is the latest investment by Nokia in the vibrant Indian market, continuing a decade-long relationship that started with the first-ever cellular call in India, which was made on a Nokia mobile phone and a Nokia-deployed network.



Nokia has contracted managed services with 34 clients in 28 countries, and has provided operating services for over 20 operators globally, helping them with the day-to-day tasks of running their networks so they can focus on bolstering their business offerings. With its unique Nokia NetAct(TM) network and service management system, Nokia is a leader in this growing market.



In India, Nokia's operations include networks and terminals sales divisions, three Research and Development facilities and an upcoming manufacturing facility in Chennai that will produce both terminals and GSM infrastructure equipment.