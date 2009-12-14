Cicor to return to operating profit in 2010

The Board of Directors and Group Management of Swiss Cicor Technologies expects to see the company to return to operating profit in 2010.

Under the leadership of new CEO Roland Küpfer, who started work on 1 August, comprehensive cost reduction measures were initiated and corporate strategy was revised. Thanks to a successful equity capital increase and the credit extension agreed with a syndicate of banks in November 2009, Cicor Technologies is well equipped to improve its position in promising niche markets within the electronics industry and to generate sustainable value in coming years.



Cicor operates in attractive segments and is profiting from a trend towards outsourcing and global technology/production partnerships. The company offers complete solutions based on a mix of great technological know-how, efficient production capacities and process management skills, global supply chain management experience and comprehensive engineering services.



In strategic terms, the company is concentrating on two things: building on its existing strengths and market positions, and increasing the group's operational efficiency for the long term. At the same time synergy potential is being encouraged by an emphasis on thinking as a group in order to win new customers. Geographically, the group continues to build up its activities in America and the Far East.