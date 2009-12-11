Thales place order with Cemco

Cemco FSL, Hampshire UK, announces receipt of a significant order from Thales Nederland B.V. for a ‘Streamline’ Conveyorised Immersion system for use with the Alphastartm Immersion Silver of Enthone (a Cookson Electronics company).

Thales, a developer and manufacturer of naval radar systems, has a well equipped plant based in Hengelo The Netherlands for designing, bare board manufacturing, engineering, assembling and testing of high-end electronic systems.

Hans Adelaar, process engineer at the Thales plant in Hengelo explains the choice of Immersion Silver and the ‘Streamline’ technology of Cemco FSL. "Within Thales we have a mix of high-end digital printed circuit boards and RF boards often even integrated within one bare board. The Immersion Silver finish combines good assembling characteristics with good RF-characteristics making the Immersion Silver finish an ideal final finish for many applications within Thales.