GSPK Circuits continues investments

UK-based PCB manufacturer GSPK Circuits has added a lenz single spindle rapid manufacturing drilling machine to its fast turnaround department. The company has also invested in a new fully automated Photo-Plotter.

Steve Lloyd MD of GSPK Circuits said "this further demonstrates that GSPK is fully commited to meeting challenging customer deadlines and to give our customers the support they need in very tough market conditions". The PCB manufacturer operates a production facility in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, UK.



The company has already announced that it recently added 3 more flying probe testers at their Yorkshire manufacturing pace. (evertiq reported).