HMS receives orders for Chinese infrastructure projects

HMS Networks AB (publ) receives orders for its products used in Chinese subway installations. The total value of these orders is approximately SEK 3 million. Delivery under these agreements will be completed during 2010.

“The Chinese government is investing heavily in new subway lines in several cities next years. HMS has now been established as a supplier of gateways to these installations, securing a flexible communication link between different communications protocols used in these large scale installations”, says Jianying Zhao, Sales & Marketing Manager of HMS’ Beijing office.



The different projects where HMS’ products will be used are:



New Subway systems – HMS gateways are used as one important part of the communication in the system design to connect controllers and devices in different parts of the system. The HMS gateways are installed in some subway installations already in use, and these new orders are for 3-4 more subway lines that will be opened after 2010.



One of HMS Japanese customers, using HMS’ Embedded products, has received an order of their inverters and power control equipment used inside the railway cars for the new subway lines in Beijing. Embedded Anybus technology from HMS is used in the advanced electrical power equipment inside the cars.



“These new orders for Chinese infrastructure projects underline the fact that HMS products are not only used in traditional Factory Automation industry, but also in completely other areas where flexible communication solutions is required” says Staffan Dahlström, CEO of HMS.