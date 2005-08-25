Arrow launches two new programming<br>services for European customers

Arrow Electronics has extended its device programming capabilities with the launch of services for programming crystal oscillators and Flash memory cards.

The two new services will be available to Arrow's European customers through the company's European Programming Centre.



Discussing the launch of the two new programming services, Mike Heljula, Arrow's Programming Centre Manager, comments: "Extending our portfolio of capabilities to cover crystal oscillators and Flash memory cards allows us to address a growing European demand to outsource these activities. These new services are in line with our aim to provide our European customers with a fast, efficient and cost-effective solution for the programming of a wide range of component types. The addition of crystal oscillator programming is in partnership with Epson who are looking to localise their custom programmed oscillator supply chain to Europe from Japan. The Flash card programming capability has wider supplier implications but our main focus is to support Arrow's sales of Flash cards manufactured by ST Microelectronics and Sandisk."



The European Programming Centre, which is based in Bedford in the UK, provides device programming, marking, baking, lead re-conditioning and tape-and-reel services and currently handles seven million devices a year.