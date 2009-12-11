Wintech buys remaining part of IPM Elektroonika

Mikael Rehnberg, CEO and owner of Swedish EMS Wintech AB, has through its corporate Dawint AB bought the remaining 15 percent stake in the Estonian company IPM Elektroonika AS.

Dawint AB is now 100 percent owner of IPM. From now on the companies will operate as one single company, where IPM is a pure production unit to Wintech AB. The companies' organizations will be merged. "Wintech AB will be the customer interface. The customer will together with Wintech AB choose production facility, Fagersta (Sweden) or Tallinn (Estonia)", Mikael Rehnberg told evertiq.



The seller is Peeter Kallikivi, CEO of IPM Elektroonika. The company has also been renamed to Wintech AS. The companies will operate as two legal entities. "Organizations are now being merged to get the best synergies, i.e common purchasing, technology, order processing and so on," continues Mikael Rehnberg.



Mikael Rehnberg is expecting continuing growth over the next year regardless of whether the economy turns up or not. "We, like many others, have had a difficult 2009, however we are recruiting now in Estonia and the projections for 2010 looks very good," concludes Mikael Rehnberg.