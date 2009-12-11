Seho Power Selective breaks sales records

Seho Systems GmbH announces the delivery of nine Power Selective soldering systems during the month of December.

The sales primarily were made in Asia, the United States and Germany. “Investing in this high quality German built equipment will result provide tremendous cost savings in the long run. This highly robust and reliable system has a very low cost of owner ship,” commented Mr. Choo, President of Winertrading, Seho’s long time distributor in South Korea.



Also Seho has redesigned its GoWave 1030 wave soldering system with a new PCS 707 touchscreen controller and USB interface, Global SMT reported.