New executive board at Stevenage Circuits

UK based PCB producer the Stevenage Circuits Group has appointed a new Executive Board to continue the group’s future prospects following the passing of its founder and Managing Director, John Brown earlier this year.

The newly appointed Board of four Directors will oversee the management and development of its PCB manufacturing companies, Stevenage Circuits Ltd and Tru-Lon Printed Circuits (Royston) Ltd.



David Brown will be bringing a wealth of experience to the role of Operations Director. Mark Brown joins the Executive Board as Human Resources Director, Rob Brown is appointed Sales and Marketing Director, Jeremy Rygate becomes Engineering Director. Rosemary Burt FCA continues her role as Company Secretary and Financial Controller.