© Apple

Foxconn snaps up new iPhone deal?

Foxconn is rumoured to have secured the manufacturing deal for the new iPhone.

The Taiwan-based EMS-giant is said to have snatched the manufacturing deal for the next-generation (4G) iPhone from Apple. Eldar Murtazin, editor of the Mobile Review, posted the following on Twitter "Foxconn received order for next generation iPhone” - nothing more. Chances are that it is just that - rumours.