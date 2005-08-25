Celestica forms German alliance

Celestica, and manufacturing logistics & services (ml&s), a German EMS provider, announced the formation of an alliance.

This alliance will allow Celestica and ml&s to build on their respective strengths to deliver a compelling business proposition to their current and prospective customers. Celestica's highly sophisticated global manufacturing network is strategically structured to offer a variety of price points and market access options - bringing OEMs unrivalled efficiency, faster time-to-market and the ability to focus on their respective core competencies. ml&s's proximity to local markets and its expertise in new product introduction and low-volume manufacturing is a key advantage to customers in the German marketplace.



"Celestica is pleased to expand our offering to the German market through this alliance with ml&s," said Jim Rowan, president, Europe Operations, Celestica. "This alliance will afford our customers the combined advantage of working with a trusted local provider offering new product introduction services and low-volume production capability and an industry leader with a global manufacturing and supply chain network, providing low-cost volume production options pivotal to maximizing profitability. With time, we expect this partnership to focus on other Western European OEMs as well."



"ml&s is delighted to enter into this alliance as it allows us to bring new levels of global sourcing and purchasing leverage to our customers," said Udo Possin, CEO of ml&s. "By working with Celestica, we will be able to offer our customers competitive advantage by leveraging Celestica's global volume manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, and thereby jointly delivering a broader base of expertise to our customers in the areas of quality, innovation and technology leadership. This is a positive next step for the company and a real benefit to our customers as they strive to get their products to market faster and more cost competitively."

