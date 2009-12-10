AS 9100 B certification for Dongguan Somacis Graphic

Dongguan Somacis Graphic PCB, a venture under the umbrella of Somacis pcb industries (Italy)and Graphic Plc (UK) has been certified acording to AS 9100 B.

Driven by Aerospace and Avionics market opportunities, Dongguan Somacis Graphic (DSG) has successfully achieved the AS 9100 certification for the manufacture and sale of Rigid and Rigid Flex printed circuit boards.