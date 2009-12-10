Electronics buyers will increase purchasing in 2010

According to a monthly survey, done by Purchasing.com, 52% of electronics buyers will increase their purchasing orders in 2010.

According to the survey, 52% of the buyers will increase their purchasing of electronics products in the coming 90 days, compared to 38% in November. However, 16% of the participants stated that their orders will decrease over the next 90 days (compared to 28% which answered that way in last month’s survey). 32% of all interviewed stated that orders levels will remain the same during the coming quarter.