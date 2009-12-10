Tebex and Sesco in Metro deal

Sweden based Tebex Cable Assemblies AB has started a technology partnership with Sesco, which is one of Canadian train group Bombardier's three American contractors.

Tebex is a supplier for Bombardier of plastic fiber cables to metro and suburban trains in large cities worldwide. "The U.S. market is definitely the greatest," says Raymond Fernstrom, CEO of Tebex. "But in times when much electronic production moving out to countries in the Far East, it is also gratifying that we can export reasonably large volumes from Sweden to places like India and China."



In recent years, public transportation is an area which has expanded significantly. The difficult times have led to forced infrastructure projects. This combined with increased environmental awareness helps this segment moving forward.



The first Sesco-orders consists of equipment for the subway in Toronto, and plastic fibers for a few hundred new trains for CTA (Chicago Transit Authority).