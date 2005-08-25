TTI completes German Road Show

TTI Europe, a passive and connector specialist, completed its German road show tour last month. Accompanied by Molex and Kemet, several customers were visited over a two-week period.

The large product range, applications possibilities, together with solutions to the ubiquitous subject of RoHS compliancy were presented and discussed.



Meeting with personnel from the Engineering, R&D, Purchasing and Quality departments, Jean Quecke, TTI Regional Vice President, commented: "The success confirms our strategy as a specialist, which we will pursue further. Similar events are planned in Munich and Dortmund before the end of the year."



Picture left to right: Ralf Straubmueller, Molex, Field Application Engineer - Hans-Jörg Leiske, TTI -

Katja Wendt, TTI Hanover Branch - Andreas Meier, Central European Sales Manager, Kemet -

Mario Hewald, TTI, Outside Sales - Martin Pfeil, Account Manager, Molex.



