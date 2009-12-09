Sematech & SUSS MicroTec to cooperate

SUSS MicroTec will join the Front End Processes (FEP) program of Sematech to investigate complex semiconductor probing and measurement solutions for next-generation semiconductor and emerging technologies.

To enable advances in conventional and emerging semiconductor devices, Sematech’s FEP program is researching cutting-edge new materials and device structures. The collaborative work between SUSS MicroTec and Sematech’s FEP research teams will aim to develop new characterization techniques to enable both CMOS scaling and emerging technologies beyond CMOS.



Additionally, as a part of this joint effort, advanced emerging memory and MEMS/NEMS technology characterization methods will also be addressed. Sematech will use SUSS MicroTec’s probe system and control software to characterize new device processes and designs.