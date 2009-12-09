EN Limburg will trade under Limtronik in 2010

The ElectronicNetwork has sold its company shares of the EN ElectronicNetwork Limburg GmbH; the associated spin-off from the ElectronicNetwork group is effective from 1st December 2009. The company shares are being taken over by the two general managers in Limburg Rüdiger Hornhardt and Gerd Ohl.

From January 2010 the former ElectronicNetwork site in Limburg will appear under its own name within the EMS-industry in Germany. Services like IT, Accounting and Human Resources will be furthermore sourced from the ElectronicNetwork AG.



"This divestiture is a step forward. It puts us in a position to optimise our internal processes and thus continue to make decisions more quickly”, the two managers Rüdiger Hornhardt and Gern Ohl state.



The EMS production site in Limburg employs 115 staff and focuses on the following segments: Security, Solar, Telecom, Medical and Automotive.