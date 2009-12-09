Stribel’s European electronics business moves to Flextronics

US-based Alcoa has sold the European electronics business of Stribel to the EMS-provider Flextronics. Stribel has now officially become (December 1., 2009) part of the EMS provider.

The divested business in Frickenhausen (Germany), which focuses on the production of power electronics components and electronic control systems for the automotive industry, has been incorporated into the business activities of Sidler Automotive GmbH & Co. KG (formerly based in Tübingen, Germany).



Both companies will now form Flextronics Automotive GmbH & Co. KG, a subsidiary of EMS-provider Flextronics. The business activities of the new company will commence in Frickenhausen, while operations in Tübingen will be discontinued (as evertiq reported earlier).