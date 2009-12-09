Coronex invests in equipment

The German EMS provider Coronex Electronic, headquartered in Ratingen, has invested in a new production line this year, thus doubling the manufacturing capacity.

The Juki machines are able to handle up to 135,000 components per hour (320 different), according to IPC. The assembly line is completed with a new re-flow oven from Rehm. Finally, the EMS-provider also invested in a new screen printer.



The investments were made to improve placement accuracy, increase capacity and reduce failures and problems during production.