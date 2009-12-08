Ericsson lays off 946 in Sweden

Ericsson is to lay off 946 employees at its Swedish operations in Gävle and Borås.

The company intents to close down its operations in Gävle - which will result in the layoff of all 856 staff. In Borås, 90 staff will be affected by the measure. The move, said to be an effort to downsize its production staff to improve efficiency, came as a total surprise. “This is a tough day for us”, said Ericsson CEO & President Carl-Henric Svanberg in a statement.