Lithuanian EMS Market to concentrate in high-mix electronics

Lithuanian electronics manufacturers have been increasingly concentrating on high-mix electronics markets. This would include markets for products such as medical, aerospace, but also defence electronics.

Lithuania is slated to be one of the best positioned markets in the Baltic region to recover from the economic slowdown. The country is even expected to become a key industrial electronics manufacturing hotspot in the Baltic region, states market researcher Frost & Sullivan in its Analyst Briefing.



Most EMS-providers in the country serve the Scandinavian market and have developed into a niche manufacturing hub for high-mix vertical markets, according to Frost & Sullivan.



“Lithuania is poised to become a niche manufacturing hub for high-mix vertical markets in the Baltic region. Electronics manufacturers in Lithuania serve predominantly the Scandinavian region, and therefore are strategically focused on key quality driven vertical markets,” observes Harish Natesan, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan Electronics & Security group.