Fuba Tunisie to invest heavily over the next years

To support a continuous improvement and growth, Fuba Tunisie has drawn up a new investment plan of €7,5 million, covering a period 2010 – 2012.

The investment is planned to improve Quality, Technology, Environment and will be used for Capacity upgrades. “Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie is continuing to establish itself in the PCB market by diversifying its product portfolio, increasing capacity offering enhanced capability, advanced technology and new services such as QTA and concurrent engineering”, said Mr Slim SELLAMI the company’s General Manager.



While the recent economic down turn resulted in the insolvency of Fuba Printed circuits Gmbh, Fuba Tunisie has in no way been adversely affected. Fuba Tunisie has continued to expand its activities worldwide and lately constituted a new company in India for engineering, development and prospecting of the Indian market.