Arrow streamlines European business

Since November 30, 2009, Silverstar-Celdis and Claitron-Lasi trade under the name of Arrow Electronics. This change is part of the new European Strategy of the Group.

Stephen Coletto, Business Leader for Arrow Electronics in Italy, told local media, that by consolidating the business divisions Silverstar-Celdis and Claitron-Lasi into Arrow Electronics, the distributor will be able to streamline activities even further.



The new structure will have no affect on the sales organisation and its technical support offering. The Italian headquarters will remain in Milan, while branch offices will be located in Turin, Bologna, Florence, Padua, Ancona and Rome.