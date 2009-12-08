© Bosch

Bosch to lay off 350 in Salzgitter, Germany

German automotive supplier Bosch plans to move parts of its production from Salzgitter (Germany) to its production location in Hatvan (Hungary). This will result in a reduction of staff numbers in Salzgitter by 2012.

The company plans to reduce staff numbers through ‘socially acceptable measures’, such as early retirements and voluntary redundancies. In early November, German workers’ union IG Metall and the works council feared in November that as many as 600 could be lost.



The company plans to move the production of engine and transmission control units Salzgitter to Hatvan. However, it was said that Salzgitter would remain the global competency centre for production processes in PCB assembly and the testing technology.