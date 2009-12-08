Electronics Production | December 08, 2009
HASEC-Elektronik continues to grow
The German EMS-provider Hasec-Electronik has invested into new building in the industrial area “Röber” in Wutha-Farnroda.
Increasing sales figures speak of a long-term success of HASEC-Elektronik and necessitate and enable expansion of its production capacity. The new production and office building will come with a total of 6’500 sqm, doubling the floor space that is currently used.
First of all, the building and property will be adapted and altered to the future needs of the German EMS-provider HASEC-Elektronik GmbH. Afterwards interior works and structuring of production area according to production-related aspects will follow. The new company building will lay the foundation for further growth.
Construction works and the move into the new building are scheduled to be completed by 4Q/2010. To cope with production downtime, caused by the two-week lasting move to our new premises, customer orders will be pre-assembled and delivered within the agreed time.
First of all, the building and property will be adapted and altered to the future needs of the German EMS-provider HASEC-Elektronik GmbH. Afterwards interior works and structuring of production area according to production-related aspects will follow. The new company building will lay the foundation for further growth.
Construction works and the move into the new building are scheduled to be completed by 4Q/2010. To cope with production downtime, caused by the two-week lasting move to our new premises, customer orders will be pre-assembled and delivered within the agreed time.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments