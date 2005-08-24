SMT & Inspection | August 24, 2005
Purex Invest in New US Office
Purex International, a UK-based manufacturer of fume extraction systems for soldering, lasers, laboratories, welding and other applications, opens the doors of "Purex Americas" for business.
The new office facility in Gurnee, Illinois will provide local and timely response to Purex customers in North America, Canada and Mexico. Benefits to customers include a brand new demonstration and training area and a dedicated sales and support team. Also inventory levels have been greatly increased so the products and accessories Purex customers require are available quickly and easily.
The sales team will be headed by US Sales Manager - Andru Ryniec who brings with him years of experience in the industry, along with Sales Support Coordinator Jacqueline Smith.
Andru comments, "Purex are a long time player in the US fume extraction business and the opening of the new office shows their commitment and belief in the US market."
" American health and safety laws dictate that companies should use extraction systems (such as Purex) to protect their employees on applications which produce hazardous dust and fume. Purex equipment also has built in features which actually benefit production such as constant exhaust monitoring, digital graphic display and closed loop flow control."
Purex-Americas will soon be following up with announcements of new and innovative products that will help customers comply with the ever expanding laws and guidelines for industrial health and safety.
